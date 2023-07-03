Michael Jordan Doesn’t Condone Son Marcus Jordan Dating Larsa Pippen

Michael Jordan is not accepting of his son, Marcus Jordan, dating Larsa Pippen. The Internet certainly will reply, “Ya think?”
The slander was ripe as soon rumors began swirling that 32-year-old Marcus, who runs a successful sneaker brand and boutique in Miami (Trophy Room), was allegedly dating 48-year-old Larsa, the ex-wife of his dad’s longtime Chicago Bulls runnings mate Scottie Pippen. Then in January, Marcus and Larsa confirmed that they were indeed a whole couple—on Instragram per current celebrity protocol.
But while the Internet heaped on slander, and basically pointed to the relationship as cause for Scottie Pippen’s recent, and suspect critique of Michael Jordan’s game, Air Jordan had been mum on the topic. But recently, as TMZ reports, Jordan was spotted leaving dinner at Matignon in Paris and he as asked his son’s relationship with the woman who is 16 years his senior.
Recently, Mike responded to paparazzi asking about the May December relationship with a curt “No” when asked if he approved. And that was about it.
Hey, it’s now on the record. Thanksgiving might be real awkward this year.
