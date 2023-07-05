Freedom Ice Cream Ben & Jerry’s Faces Boycott From Conservatives Over “Controversial” July 4th Tweet

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After making all kinds of moves in support of racial equality and social-political progress, Ben & Jerry’s is now facing calls for boycott after once again rubbing far-right Republicans, white supremacists and Trumpian MAGAs the wrong way with some cold hard facts.

According to Newsweek, early yesterday (July 4), Ben & Jerry’s official Twitter account sent out a “controversial” tweet in which they factually stated that America exists as a result of the genocide of its Indigenous Native Americans and that we “commit to returning it” to its rightful heirs. Naturally, the descendants of the colonizers who came to this land from a half-a-world away took issue with the statement and were quick to spew their hateful rhetoric online and demand that everyone stop buying the many delicious flavors of ice cream that Ben & Jerry’s has been blessing us with for the past 45 years.

Newsweek reports:

Ben & Jerry’s message generated a flood of negative responses on social media, with some calling it the company’s “Bud Light moment,” referring to controversy and subsequent boycott after the beer brand partnered with a transgender activist in April.

Other Twitter users called on the company to be the first to give up its profits and properties, including factories, buildings and stores. Others said that the company should be returning its factory land to the Abenaki people.

“Ok you start. Relinquish your headquarters,” one Twitter user wrote. “This should be easy then,” wrote another. “Shut down and donate all of your land, facilities, and assets to indigenous people.”

You first, MAGA.

Unfortunately, we’ve reached a point in time when if companies include or even speak up for people of color, LGBTQ, or any other minority group, they are bombarded with backlash and threats for daring to be so “liberal.” To make matters worse, the reactions seem to work as the far-right have resorted to real-world violence and intimidation to get their way.

After Target unveiled its LGBTQ apparel for this year’s Pride Month, stores all around the country were harassed with bomb threats while openly gay workers began to experience more hostility and aggression from anti-gay customers. Target decided to pull its LGBTQ merchandise to keep its stores and workers safe.

While we don’t know if violent Trumpians will begin to harass supermarket workers for carrying Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in the frozen section, we wouldn’t be surprised if many voicemails at the company office contain death threats and “pro-America” messages as that’s just how the right gets down these days.

What do y’all think of the backlash that Ben & Jerry’s is facing for their message? Let us know in the comments section below.