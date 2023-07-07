Drake Becomes The Latest Artist To Get Hit With An Object While On Stage

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Just days after Adele threatened to “kill” any fan who’d dare throw an object at her while performing on stage, the King of The North, Drake, became the latest victim of a growing trend of music artists who are being violated on stage by rowdy fans who feel the need to pelt them with foreign objects.

Deadline is reporting that the Crown of Canada aka Drake was hit with a phone on his wrist while he was performing on stage at in Chicago Wednesday night (July 5). Fortunately for the “0 to 100” rapper/singer, he didn’t sustain any real damage to his physical and kept the show going as if nothing ever happened. Drake has now become the latest (but certainly not last) performer to be turned into a victim of fan aggression as the number continues to rise.

Deadline reports:

Artists including Bebe Rexha, Pink, Kid Cudi, Steve Lacy Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max have been victimized. And singer Adele recently warned from the stage that she would fight anyone who threw anything at her.

Rexha has been the most serious injury, with a thrown phone hitting her near her eye, causing her to collapse on stage. A 27-year-old man was arrested.

Ballerini stopped her show in Idaho to address her audience after an object was thrown.

“Can we just talk about what happened?” she asked. “All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know. If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. … Don’t throw things, you know?”

Is there like a secret online message board that encourages this kind of behavior? Seriously. Is this new thing encouraged in the same online spaces that pushed for the Jan. 6 insurrection or something? Also, who the hell throws their phones? Do they wipe their personal information in preparation for the on-stage assault? Are they old phones that are expendable? Are they old school Sidekicks? We have so many questions.

Regardless of what’s behind this sudden rise in paying big money to see a music artist just to pelt them with disposable phones, it’s only a matter of time before they try the wrong one and end up being carried out of the venue by said artist’s entourage or security team a la Dave Chappelle. Then who’s the bad guy, right?

Stop the madness… or save it for Kid Rock. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think of fans pelting artists with phones and whatnot on stage? Is something going on behind the scenes, or are people just stupid? Let us know in the comments section below.