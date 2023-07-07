HHW Gaming: 2K Confirms ‘NBA 2K24′ Will Have Crossplay, Announces New ’25th Anniversary Edition’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For years fans have been screaming for crossplay in NBA 2K, and they will finally get their wish in NBA 2K24.

Thursday (Jul.6), 2K announced that 18-time All-Star, five-time NBA Champion, two-time Finals MVP, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, all-time leading scorer for the Los Angeles Lakers and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant will grace two covers of the annual basketball video game franchise with the “Kobe Bryant” and “Black Mamba” editions of the game.

Today, 2K announced two firsts for NBA 2K, a “25th Anniversary Edition” and crossplay function, and revealed what 2K players can look forward to when they boot up the game.

“As we celebrate 25 years of NBA 2K with Kobe Bryant, we commemorate his legacy and the generational impact he has had on the game of basketball,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “While we mark the history of the franchise, NBA 2K24 also looks ahead to the future to bring an innovative leap in technology and the introduction of community-requested features like crossplay.

Mamba Moments Are Coming

Like NBA 2K23’s “Jordan Challenge” mode, NBA 2K24 will feature the brand-new Mamba Moments mode. Players can recreate iconic moments and performances from Bryant’s storied NBA career, from his rookie year to becoming one of the greatest players ever.

NBA 2K24 will also introduce ProPLAY, “a groundbreaking new technology that directly translates NBA footage into NBA 2K24 gameplay.” Utilizing the power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, ProPlay will deliver animations and movements via on-court NBA action taking the authenticity we are used to from the NBA 2K franchise to another level.

We think we have seen this tech put to use in WWE 2K22, 2K23 games Showcase Modes. 2K says a trailer for Mamba Moments is coming soon.

Sabrina Ionescu Lands The WNBA Version’s Cover

New York Liberty phenom and one of Kobe Bryant’s mentees, Sabrina Ionescu, earned the honor of being the third WNBA superstar to land the cover of the WNBA Edition of NBA 2K24.

Ionescu, who was also a mentor to Bryant’s daughter, Gigi, is coming off a stellar first year in the league and is currently leading the Liberty along with Breanna Stewart on a run that has many believing they could bring home the Liberty’s first WNBA championship.

She spoke about being on the game’s cover in a press release.

“I’m excited to represent this iconic franchise as an NBA 2K24 cover athlete. My brothers and I played NBA 2K as kids, making this moment a full-circle experience to join this exclusive list of basketball legends,” said Sabrina Ionescu. “Being in the company of some of the W’s greatest players is a dream come true.”

“Sabrina’s ascendance has been an absolute joy to watch as she continues to showcase her skills on a nightly basis,” said Melissa Bell, Global Chief Marketing Officer at 2K. “As one of the next generation of WNBA stars, Sabrina has proven to be a major influencer and driver for growing women’s basketball and the WNBA. We couldn’t be more delighted to have her as this year’s NBA 2K24 WNBA Edition cover athlete.”

NBA 2K24 WNBA Edition will be available exclusively at Gamestop locations.

NBA 2K24 Prices

When the game arrives on September 8 (25th Anniversary Edition launches Sept 10), each mode will have different prices and a bevy of bonuses.

25th Anniversary Edition

The brand new, limited availability 25th Anniversary Edition will be available through September 10, 2023, for $149.99*** on PS5, PlayStation® 4 (PS4®), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The exclusive 25th Anniversary Edition includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass** courtesy of Take Two; a Summer League Pre-Order Bonus (available from July 7 – July 17, 2023)*****; 100K Virtual Currency and MyTEAM content******, including 50K MyTEAM Points; a Ruby Cover Star Kobe Bryant “Rookie Card”; an all-new 2K24 Option Pack Box; One 10-pack Box MyTEAM Promo Packs; a Kobe Bryant Cover Star Sapphire Card (24 era); 1 Diamond Shoe; 1 Ruby Coach; and a new 2-hour Double XP Coin; as well as MyCAREER content, including 15x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts; 15x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts; a 2-hour Double XP Coin; 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts; Backpack; Electric Skateboard; and Arm Sleeves a new Black Mamba MyPLAYER Capsule featuring a Black Arm Sleeve, Purple Oversized T-Shirt, a Yellow T-shirt and a Kobe Player Panel.

Black Mamba Edition

The Black Mamba Edition will be available for $99.99**** on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC; along with 100K Virtual Currency and MyTEAM content*****, including 15K MyTEAM Points; an all-new 2K24 Option Pack Box; One 10-pack Box MyTEAM Promo Packs; a Kobe Bryant Cover Star Sapphire Card (24 era); 1 Diamond Shoe; 1 Ruby Coach; and a new 2-hour Double XP Coin; as well as MyCAREER content, including 10x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts; 10x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts; a 2-hour Double XP Coin; 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts; Backpack; Electric Skateboard; and Arm Sleeves.

Kobe Bryant Edition

The Kobe Bryant Edition will be available for $59.99**** on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC and $69.99**** on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

2K states that dual-gen access will be included in the Black Mamba Edition and 25th Anniversary Edition for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One platforms and will provide a version of the game on each console generation within the same console family.

See you all on the court.

Photo: 2K/ NBA 2K24