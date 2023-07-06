HHW Gaming: No Surprise, 2K Announces Kobe Bryant & Black Mamba Editions of ‘NBA 2K24’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s that time of the year again. The NBA has crowned its 2022-23 champions, the Denver Nuggets, the rookies are balling in the NBA Summer League, and now we know who will grace the cover of NBA 2K24, and no surprise, it’s the late Kobe Bryant.

Last year was the beloved annual basketball video game franchise’s Jordan year, so it should come as no surprise that NBA 2K24 is the game’s Kobe year.

Today 2K unveiled the covers for both the Kobe Bryant and Black Mamba editions of the game that features Bryant during two periods of his basketball career, Kobe rocking the fro with 8, and his Black Mamba era with the number 24 on his Lakers jersey.

There were no further details shared, but fans have been shouting for the 18-time All-Star, five-time NBA World Champion, two-time Finals MVP, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant to grace the cover of the game again following his tragic passing.

This is not the first time Kobe has been on the cover of an NBA 2K game. He earned the prestigious honor for NBA 2K10, NBA 2K17: Legend Edition, plus two NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Editions.

More NBA 2K24 News Is Coming Tomorrow

2K says more news is coming tomorrow, so we expect a current NBA athlete and WNBA athlete to grace the standard and cross-generation edition’s cover, similar to previous cover rollouts.

As for who that will be, your guess is as good as ours. Devin Booker was NBA 2K23’s athlete, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, and J. Cole for the Dreamer Edition, with Michael Jordan landing the Michael Jordan Edition.

Since landing on next-gen consoles, the NBA 2K franchise has revigorated itself thanks to the power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, allowing developers to breathe new life into the game.

In our review of NBA 2K23, we said:

Is NBA 2K23 perfect? No. Is it a marginal improvement from NBA 2K22? Most definitely. Visual Concepts’ decision to celebrate the past as well as the present this year was a brilliant one.

We shall see if 2K and Visual Concepts keep the game fresh and fully restores it to its championship form that put NBA Live to bed.

Keep it locked on HHW Gaming for more news about NBA 2K24.

—

Photo: 2K Games / NBA 2K24