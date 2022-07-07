HHW Gaming: Devin Booker Lands ‘NBA 2K23’s Standard & Cross-Generation Edtion Covers

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After days of cover reveals, 2K reveals Devin Booker will have the honor of covering both the Standard and Cross-Gen versions of NBA 2K23.

It’s A Dream Come True For The Future GOAT, Devin Booker

Thursday (Jul.7), 2K unveiled its final cover featuring the Phoenix Suns shooting guard, three-time NBA All-Star, and 2021-22 Kia All-NBA First Team selection, Devin Booker. This marks the first time Booker will be on the cover of the top-rated and top-selling NBA video game simulation series of the past 21 years.

Devin Booker is in good company this year after landing on the Standard Edtion and Cross-Gen version of NBA 2K23. He joins Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, and the greatest of all time, Michael Jordan, who will be on the cover of the game’s Michael Jordan Edition and first-ever Championship Edition.

“It’s a dream come true to see myself on the cover of NBA 2K,” said Devin Booker. “I’ve been a huge NBA 2K fan since I was a kid, and it’s surreal to finally join the exclusive club of basketball greats who’ve been cover athletes. I’m also honored to share this year’s covers with the iconic Michael Jordan, who changed the game for all players who came after him, as well as two of the all-time WNBA GOATs, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who continue to make a huge impact on the game.”

Finally, It’s Pre-Order Time

Alongside the Devin Booker cover announcement, all four editions of NBA 2K23 are now officially available for pre-order. Here is the pricing and detailed breakdown of each version of NBA 2K23 per 2K.

The Standard Edition

Available for $59.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC and $69.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Additionally, a special version of the Standard Edition, recognizing the cross-section of music and basketball culture, is planned for later this Fall. More information will be shared in the coming months.

The Digital Deluxe Edition

Available for $79.99 and grants players access to the Standard Edition across both generations of gaming within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles; along with MyTEAM content, including 10K MyTEAM Points; 10 MyTEAM Tokens; 23 MyTEAM Promo Packs; Cover Star Players: Sapphire Devin Booker, Ruby Michael Jordan; Free Agent Option Pack; 1 Diamond Jordan Shoe (non-auctionable); and 1 Ruby Coach Card Pack; as well as MyCAREER content, including 10x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts; 10x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts; 2-hour Double XP Coin; 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts; Backpack; Custom Design Cover Star Skateboard; and Arm Sleeves.

The Michael Jordan Edition

Available for $99.99 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC and features 100K Virtual Currency in addition to the MyTEAM and MyCAREER content included in the Digital Deluxe Edition.

The Championship Edition

Available for $149.99 on PS4, PS5, XboxOne, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass, 10% XP Boost on MyTEAM Season Progression; 10% XP Boost on MyCAREER Season Progression; and exclusive Michael Jordan-themed Go-Kart available at launch, in addition to the 100K Virtual Currency, MyTEAM, and MyCAREER content included in the Michael Jordan Edition. This edition will have limited availability, and the digital version will only be available for pre-order. Physical versions will be available in select regions and select retailers while stocks last.

NBA 2K23 and its four editions arrive September 9, 2022. Keep it locked here for all updates and news about the game.

Photo: 2K Sports / NBA 2K23