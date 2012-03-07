CLOSE
Jay-Z’s AMEX Sync Show: Live from SxSW Trailer [VIDEO]

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.jsAmerican Express is gearing up for Jay-Z’s big South By Southwest show on Monday, March 12, 2012, 8PM Eastern. To get you excited for the show, which will be live streamed on YouTube, check out this trailer which features clips from Hov’s star-studded Carnegie Hall show.

Photo: Ernest Estime

Amex Sync Show , SXSW

