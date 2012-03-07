Paul Wall & DJ Drama – No Sleep Til’ Houston [MIXTAPE/DOWNLOAD]

Paul Wall and DJ Drama are back together again to drop this new body of work No Sleep Til’ Houston. The 16-song effort includes features from Bun B., Marcus Manchild, Slim Thug, Michael “5000” Watts, Gudda Gudda and more. Hit the jump for the tracklist and download link.
Download Mixtape | Free Mixtapes Powered by DatPiff.com
MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!
• Kanye West’s Fall/Winter 2012 Collection [PHOTOS]
• Tahiry’s Smooth Magazine Spread [PHOTOS]
• Behind The Scenes Of The 2012 XXL Freshman Cover [PHOTOS]
• Diddy & Shyne: ‘Ni**as In Paris – Bad Boy Edition’ [PHOTOS]
• Bangin’ Candy: Meet Joe Budden’s New Wifey Dazzle [Photos]
• Fat Joe Bombs Lil Wayne’s Crib, With Graffiti [Photos]
• That Was Me First: 10 Rappers That Made Hip-Hop History
• The Top 10 Hip-Hop Sneakers Of All-Time
Photo: Paul Wall
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE