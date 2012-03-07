CLOSE
Home > Dj Drama

Paul Wall & DJ Drama – No Sleep Til’ Houston [MIXTAPE/DOWNLOAD]

Leave a comment

Paul Wall and DJ Drama are back together again to drop this new body of work No Sleep Til’ Houston. The 16-song effort includes features from Bun B., Marcus Manchild, Slim Thug, Michael “5000” Watts, Gudda Gudda and more. Hit the jump for the tracklist and download link.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Kanye West’s Fall/Winter 2012 Collection [PHOTOS]

Tahiry’s Smooth Magazine Spread [PHOTOS]

Behind The Scenes Of The 2012 XXL Freshman Cover [PHOTOS]

Diddy & Shyne: ‘Ni**as In Paris – Bad Boy Edition’ [PHOTOS]

Bangin’ Candy: Meet Joe Budden’s New Wifey Dazzle [Photos]

Fat Joe Bombs Lil Wayne’s Crib, With Graffiti [Photos]

That Was Me First: 10 Rappers That Made Hip-Hop History

The Top 10 Hip-Hop Sneakers Of All-Time

Photo: Paul Wall

Bun B , Gangsta Grillz , Killa Kyleon , Marcus Manchild , Michael Watts , paul wall , slim thug

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close