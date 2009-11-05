Jermaine Dupri And Da Brat Sued

Jermaine Dupri has been moderately silent on the music scene,only lending his talents to the mixtape circuit through his Ocean’s 7 super group, but now his name is back in the limelight after an old incident at his club is resurrecting back to life.

Shayla Stevens, a former worker at JD’s ‘Studio 72’ club in Atlanta, is suing him and his old So So Def signee, Da Brat. The ex-Falcons cheerleader filed a civil lawsuit against both parties Tuesday for the infamous 2007 incident where Da Brat smashed her in the face with a rum bottle causing serious and permanent injuries.

According to Stevens and her lawsuit, Shawntae Harris a.k.a. Da Brat has a criminal record and violent past of assaulting women. It also alleges that Jermaine Dupri, club promoter Joseph London, and club security did not protect her from Brat during the Halloween party where the incident occurred in ’07.

Brat is currently in prison serving a three year term based on the altercation. As previously reported, she is also said to be putting on a prison talent show at the Alto, Georgia prison where she’s incarcerated titled “Showtime At The Alto.”