Hugh Jackman IS The Wolverine In New ‘Deadpool 3’ Set Pic

Outside of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the last few films released under the Marvel Cinematic Universe umbrella have been struggle and fans have grown tired of what the MCU has been churning out as of late. But can Deadpool 3 revive an allegedly floundering comic book universe? Seems like it just might.

On Monday (July 10), Deadpool star, Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to share a shot from the set of the highly-anticipated Deadpool 3 and in the process blew away fans with a sight we’d never thought we’d see. In the post, we find Reynolds in full Deadpool attire and next to him we see Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine draped in the classic yellow and blue costume from the comic books that fans have known and loved for decades.

This was especially surprising given the fact that throughout the numerous X-Men and Wolverine films that Hugh Jackman has starred in, he’s never worn any of the classic Wolverine costumes from the comic books. Now we finally get to see the OG Wolverine costume in all its glory on the silver screen. We. Can’t Wait.

While plot details about the film are being kept under wraps, rumors have been circulating that the film will find Deadpool crossing over into the MCU via the TVA (Time Variance Authority) who punish Deadpool for messing with various timelines at the end of Deadpool 2. Aside from Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Jennifer Garner’s Elektra being confirmed for the film, rumors also have Elizabeth Olsen reprising her role as The Scarlet Witch and Ian McKellen as Magneto in a House of M situation that’s supposed to play out during the film.

Needless to say, Deadpool 3 is about to get alllll the comic book fanboy money.

What do y’all think? Are y’all as excited about Deadpool 3 as we are? Will you be rushing to theaters when it premiers on May 3, 2024? Let us know in the comments section below.