Lil Yachty Checks Akademiks Over Playboi Carti Style Claims

DJ Akademiks has to explain to himself yet again. Lil Yachty is calling him out for saying Playboi Carti got him to change his style.

As spotted on HipHopDX, the Quality Control Music talent is feeling a ways about the media personality. During a recent Twitch stream, the podcaster made some wild claims about Big Boat. “Lil Yachty in my studio told me, this is before he dropped ‘Poland’ and ‘Strike’ and all this other sh*t. N****a, he said he’s in the studio with Carti, and Carti made him change his entire style. Facts,” he stated. AK went on to add “Once I heard that, I was like, ‘Damn! Carti’s like that?!’ Sorry, I have nothing more to say. Carti’s that n***a.”

Naturally, the claims quickly landed on Lil Yachty’s radar. On Sunday, July 9, the “One Night” rapper took to Twitter to refute the allegations. “@Akademiks u r so insane, I didn’t tell u this at all. Stop drinking bro. I said tyler encouraged me to take that route. Wtf,” he wrote.

Earlier this year, Lil Yachty spoke to Billboard magazineduring his promotional run for Let’s Start Here. In the interview, he credited Tyler, The Creator as one of his biggest supporters to change his musical approach up. “I would love to do a project with Tyler [The Creator],” he said. “He’s the reason I made this album. He’s the one who told me to do it, just go for it. He’s so confident and I have so much respect for him because he takes me seriously, and he always has.”

You can see Lil Yachty’s response below. DJ Akademiks has yet to respond.

