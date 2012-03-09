Kanye West Annoys Royal Family In His London Crib

Kanye West may already be wearing out his welcome across the pond. Yeezy has been living in the Lanesborough Hotel, where he rented out the entire top floor, the last few months. However, his neighbors have been annoyed by alleged loud music playing and trees chiefing that Yeezy’s guests have been partaking in, reports The Sun.

The problem is that Kanye’s digs are near Buckingham Palace and, according to Big Sean, members of the Royal family have been complaining to the hotel about the G.O.O.D. Music crews antics.

Kanye’s protégé Big Sean said: “We went to London and we were right next to the Buckingham Palace and the Royal Family. There were members of the Royal Family staying below us. “Kanye had rented out the top floor and we was banging that Beyotch out. “Every room was a studio. The Royal Family below were complaining like, ‘We got all this loud-A$$ rap music above us and weed smoke.’ “They paid all this money and you don’t expect to get these kind of complaints.”

Besides setting up impromptu music studios, Yeezy also uses his hotel rooms for his fashion designs. Today, the New York Post reported the obvious, that West has been working on his clothing line, whose Fall/Winter 2012 collection was showcased at Paris Fashion Week, with the help of Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci.

Photo: WENN