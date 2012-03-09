Big K.R.I.T. Performs “Boobie Miles” In NYC [VIDEO]

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.jsLast night Big K.R.I.T. sold out the Highline Ballroom in New York City. Steve-ography caught footage of K.R.I.T. performing his lead single off of 4evaNaDay, “Boobie Miles.“
Photo: Def Jam
