Angelina Jolie Leases Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Former NYC Studio

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Angelina Jolie is setting up shot at an iconic Manhattan location. She has leased out Jean-Michel Basquiat’s former studio.

As spotted on Hyper Allergic the Los Angeles, California native is the new tenant at 57 Great Jones Street. The space was originally owned by artist Andy Worhol for almost 20 years. During that time Jean-Michel Basquiat used it as his studio and living quarters. She took to Instagram to make the announcement. “A privilege to be in this space. We will do our best to respect and honor its artist legacy with community and creativity. Hope to see you there.” she wrote. “Jean-Michel Basquiat’s sisters Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveauxex illuminate his contribution to the history of art at the exhibit King Pleasure. For those unable to join us in New York City, we’re designing an online community and destination for you to create with us.”

The property is intended as the home for her newest initiative Atelier Jolie which she bills as a “place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world. A place to have fun. To create your own designs with freedom. To discover yourself.” According to the website the organization “will use only leftover, quality vintage material and deadstock. You will be able to repair or upcycle pieces from your closet you wish to revive, perfecting fit, breathing new life into what could have been thrown away, and creating quality heirloom garments with personal meaning.

You can see the promotional video below.

Photo: