Kanye West and Jay-Z Settle Lawsuit With Syl Johnson

Kanye West and Jay-Z seem to have brought a little bit more “joy” to Syl Johnson after settling out of court on copyright infringement claims. Syl Johnson’s and The Numero Group’s classic song “Different Strokes,” which has been sampled over 50 times (at least) throughout music history, was illegally sampled on the Watch The Throne song, “The Joy.” According to TMZ, legal documents filed in Illinois last week show the lawsuit was dismissed as a result of both sides reaching a settlement. Johnson in the past has previously and successfully sued Michael Jackson, Cypress Hill, and Jefferson Airplane for similar claims in the past. Run DMC, J Dilla, The Beastie Boys, Boogie Down Productions and EPMD are only a few of the 50 Hip-Hop songs that have sampled “Different Strokes,” and Johnson has gotten paid big bucks every single time.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Wireimage