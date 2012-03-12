50 Cent & Rick Ross Will Perform At The Same Show This Summer

Drake will headline the star studded Open Air Frauenfeld festival in Switzerland along with Hip-Hop heavyweights, Nas, J.Cole, Wiz Khalifa, Mac Miller and more. However, the very interesting part of this lineup is that both Rick Ross and 50 Cent will also be on the bill together. The two rappers have had plenty of history and beef with each other for the better part of the last half of a decade.

The Open Air Frauenfeld, which was created in 1985, is the biggest open air festival in Switzerland. The event has had huge stars in the past and are set to host over 100,000 Hip-Hop fans. This year’s fest goes down 6th to 8th July, 2012. For the full line up, check the flier below and for information on tickets click here.

Photo: Jonathan Mannion