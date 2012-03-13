Watch Jay-Z’s Live Show At SXSW Now! #JayZSyncShow

Jay-Z and American Express team up to bring the ‘Sync Show’ live from South by Southwest. Fans play a massive role in this concert as you’ll have the chance to choose a song for Jay to perform simply by tweeting #JayZSyncShow. Currently, “Glory” is leading the way with “99 Problems” and “What More Can I Say” following right behind.

If you miss the live stream, a rebroadcast will air all week during SXSW from March 13-19 on-demand.

Photo: Roc Nation