Nicki Minaj Tells Jay-Z: “I’m Coming For Your Spot” [PHOTOS]

Nicki Minaj and her pink mane snags the cover of this month’s issue of Allure magazine. The Harajaku Barbie spoke about her very calculated moves to dethrone Jay-Z as the king of Hip-Hop moguls. “I never thought about music as just being the end-all, be-all. I always looked at it like a business, something that I could create an empire out of,” Nicki explained to Allure. “So that’s why I’m only about to put out my second album and I’m already thinking about this,” she continued. “I had a little conversation with Jay-Z at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show. He said, ‘Congratulations on all your success.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m coming for you. I’m coming for your spot, Mr. Mogul.’ ”

With world domination on her mind, she isn’t too far away from that goal. Her empire continues to grow as she has been tapped by MAC Cosmetics and Pepsi for endorsement deals, a creation of her own Barbie doll, as well as her own line of wigs by Hair Fiction. Nicki Minaj’s “Starships,” has made also made the Jordan-leap to the #3 spot this week on the UK charts, #6 on the US Hot 100 charts and #5 on The World Charts, making her the highest charting female rapper in UK history.

Check out more pics of the Pink Wonder from her Allure cover shoot in the gallery. Nicki Minaj’s sophomore album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded is in stores April 3rd.

