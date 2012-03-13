Nicki Minaj Tells Jay-Z: “I’m Coming For Your Spot” [PHOTOS]

Nicki Minaj and her pink mane snags the cover of this month’s issue of Allure magazine. The Harajaku Barbie spoke about her very calculated moves to dethrone Jay-Z as the king of Hip-Hop moguls. “I never thought about music as just being the end-all, be-all. I always looked at it like a business, something that I could create an empire out of,” Nicki explained to Allure. “So that’s why I’m only about to put out my second album and I’m already thinking about this,” she continued. “I had a little conversation with Jay-Z at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show. He said, ‘Congratulations on all your success.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m coming for you. I’m coming for your spot, Mr. Mogul.’ ”
—
Photo: Allure/Wonderland
Props: Necole Bitchie
