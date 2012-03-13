Ice Cube Says N.W.A Movie’s Script Is 75% Done [VIDEO]

The legendary rap group N.W.A’s long rumored biopic is moving quickly along, according to former member, and mastermind behind the film, Ice Cube. Having produced movies and shows in the past, Cube has revealed that the film’s script is nearly done and the search for a director is on.

Chatting with MTV News, Ice Cube was doing some promo work for the 21 Jump Street reboot featuring funnyman actor Jonah Hill and Michael Bacall. During the talk, Cube was vague about the N.W.A movie, but did offer a few tidbits to tide fans over. Speaking directly to a rumor regarding if his Boys In The Hood director John Singleton would be on board, he dodged the question expertly.

“We’re interviewing a lot of directors. I don’t want to say ‘yay’ or ‘nay,’ but we’re interviewing directors,” Cube said. “So, the movie’s in progress in this high speed, it’s coming along. Hopefully, we’ll get it done.”

Cube’s script for the film is almost ready just needs a few tweaks to perfect it. “I’m happy with the script. The script to me is about 75 percent there. We’re waiting to hire a director and then bring it on home,” he said. “It’s always stumbling blocks in Hollywood. It’s always ways the movie cannot get made. Until they greenlight the picture, start cutting checks, it’s still just a dream.

Cube’s son, Doughboy, has been rumored to portray his dad in the film, a fact Cube neither confirmed nor denied. “That’s a dream come true, but we’re going to find the best actor to do the job,” said Cube. “You gotta find the best people to do the role,” he said.

21 Jump Street hits theaters March 16.

Photo: Pacific Standard Time