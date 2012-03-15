Kanye West & Big Sean Join 2 Chainz At SOB’s 30th Anniversary Show [VIDEO]

Kanye West and Big Sean surprised the crowd at South By South West by joining 2 Chainz on stage at SOBs 30th anniversary show at the Belmont Nightclub in Austin, TX. Big Sean performed his hit single “Dance (A$$),” Kanye joined in for “Marvin Gaye and Chardonnay,” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothin’.” Check out the footage below courtesy of Mikey Fresh and Mahogany Dane.
—
Photo: Rolling Out