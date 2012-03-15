CLOSE
Home > Big Sean

Kanye West & Big Sean Join 2 Chainz At SOB’s 30th Anniversary Show [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Kanye West and Big Sean surprised the crowd at South By South West by joining 2 Chainz on stage at SOBs 30th anniversary show at the Belmont Nightclub in Austin, TX. Big Sean performed his hit single “Dance (A$$),” Kanye joined in for “Marvin Gaye and Chardonnay,” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothin’.” Check out the footage below courtesy of Mikey Fresh and Mahogany Dane.

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.jshttp://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.jshttp://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Behind The Scenes Of “This Time Of Night (Tip Drill
2)” With Nelly And T.I. [PHOTOS]

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To BET
Uncut

Drake Covers GQ Magazine, Says Climaxing Is Real
[PHOTOS]

Behind The Scenes Of “Take Care” With Drake And
Rihanna [PHOTOS]

Bangin’ Candy: Tyga’s Girlfriend Blac Chyna
[PHOTOS]

Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy 2 Release Date
[PHOTOS]

Get Off The Boo Boo: 7 Things Rappers Make Look Cool
(That Really Are Not)

10 Rappers To Help Rihanna Get Over Chris Brown

 

Photo: Rolling Out

2 chainz , Kanye West , South By Southwest , SXSW

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close