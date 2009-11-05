Young Joc Freed From Contracts With Bad Boy & Block Ent.

Young Joc has revealed that he has officially ended his contractual ties with Block Entertainment. As previously reported, the Atlanta MC was vexed with Block Ent. CEO Russell “Block” Spencer and Bad Boy CEO Sean Diddy Combs who were playing around with his career.

In July, Joc recorded his version of Drake’s “Successful” where he addressed issues with his former boss with bars like:

“My opposition’s ambitions is to foul me so flagrant/ And Russell I’ve been very patient, trying not to turn you into a D.O.A. patient / So face it my minds another caliber, Pimp I’m light years, you’re still Gallagher/ The roof, the roof is on fire, nah its just this bridge right here liar liar / Aiight I’m tired of going in on it so I’mma ask God to go ahead and lay his hands on me… Amen”

Yung Joc previously spoke with Hip-Hop Wired about the stall of his pending third album and money disputes which have brought the situation to a head. He said,

“I would love to have Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood out this year for my fans but unfortunately I have to take Block Entertainment and Bad Boy Entertainment to court because I have to take action for unpaid royalties. I’ve been trying for the last year and a half to get my business affairs taken care of with these two entities and Mr. Sean Combs hasn’t personally been a part of making this a problem but I’ve reached out to him and asked him to resolve this. So after a while after you continue asking someone to resolve this who has the power and it’s not getting resolved, then they become part of the problem. So personally Sean Combs is not directly in this but I’ve asked and made some attempts for his help in getting my unpaid royalties, the advances for my albums. [I’m having] people in the Bad Boy regime try and coerce me and give me ultimatums to sign a Fawked up deal with Block Entertainment just to put my music out and I’m not doing it. It’ll never happen. I’m not doing it. I’ve never signed or had a contract with Block Entertainment so I’m not gonna do one now. So they pretty much saying I got to sign a Fawked up deal in order to put my album out.”

In an interview with Ballerstatus, Joc revealed,

“I just got my release and one of the terms of the release was a defamation clause, so honestly, I can’t really talk about it too much. I’ve been released, severed the business ties. May God bless them and their regime, but I’m doing my own thing now. I’m actually in negotiations right now with a few labels. I just choose not to call out the different entities. Things are looking very good, God is very good. When I was going through this whole thing with the Bad Boy/Block situation, I didn’t know what the other side was going to be. I didn’t know if there was going to be light on the other end. I was hopeful, but it’s actually working out for the best. I ain’t mad, nobody’s mad right now, everything is good.”

In the mix of the label turmoil, Joc released the independent album/mixtape Grind Flu and has been running his own label Swagg Team Entertainment. The hits under that umbrella include the GS Boyz’ “Stanky Leg” and Hot Stylez’ “Lookin’ Boy.”