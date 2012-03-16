?uestlove Says Jay-Z Can’t Find A Single For Jay Electronica

Jay Electronica’s album has been shelved for so long, it is starting to become something of a legend…or myth, however you want to view it. But if you let ?uestlove tell it, the album does exist and Jay-Z does have it but there is a few hiccups.

“I told Jay, ‘You ain’t getting that record til 2015.’ Then he hit me and said, ‘I got the record,’ and I told him, ‘You ain’t releasing that record until 2015,'” he told The Champs‘ podcast with Neal Brennan (Chappelle’s Show), Moshe Kasher and DJ Doggpound. “Jay, Shawn Carter, has the record and listens to it constantly and says its his favorite record of 2012. It has no singles on it though, but it’s his favorite record,” Quest explains.

Last week, Jay Electronica tweeted that the album was completed and was handing it over to his label, Roc Nation. We can all only wait with baited breath to hear the final product.

Photos: Def Jam