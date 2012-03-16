A$AP Rocky – “Purple Swag (Director’s Cut)” [VIDEO]

The “Jim-E Stack bootleg” version of A$AP Rocky’s trippy “Purple Swag” video dropped a couple of days ago, but we just caught wind of it. I might like this version better because there is much more of the grilled up white girl in here. What is her name?! Check it out down below.

—

Photo: YouTube