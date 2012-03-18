Andre 3000 Stars In New Gillette Commercial [VIDEO]

Andre 3000 stars in a new Gillette commercial, since he’s an ambassador for the brand and all that. The good 3 Stacks goes through a bunch of facial hair styles like an English country gent and a viking. Props for earning a check without having to shuffle and jive, but it’s safe to say that the Hip-Hop nation would prefer a new Andre 3000 or Outkast song.

Just saying. Watch the ad from Gillette’s “Master of Style” below.

Photo: Gillette