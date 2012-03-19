ASAP Rocky Performs At SXSW Spotify Showcase [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky always puts on a great show and the Spotify showcase was no different. Check him and the A$AP Mob performing “Pretty Flocko”, “Big Spenders” (w/ Theophilus London), and the fan favorite “Peso.”

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Lil Wayne’s Mansion Cited For High Grass, Not What You Think [PHOTOS]

• Finally Famous : 10 Rappers With Pasts They Wish We Would Forget About

• Shiny Suits: 10 Of The Oddest Lawsuits In Hip-Hop History

• Backstage At SOB’s 30th Anniversary Show With Kanye West, 2 Chainz, Victor Cruz & More [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of “This Time Of Night (Tip Drill 2)” With Nelly And T.I. [PHOTOS]

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To BET Uncut

• Nicki Minaj Shows Her Curves On The Set Of “Starships” [PHOTOS]

• Bangin’ Candy: Tyga’s Girlfriend Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]

• Get Off The Boo Boo: 7 Things Rappers Make Look Cool (That Really Are Not)

• 10 Rappers To Help Rihanna Get Over Chris Brown

—

Photo: Tumblr