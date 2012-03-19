CLOSE
ASAP Rocky Performs At SXSW Spotify Showcase [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky always puts on a great show and the Spotify showcase was no different. Check him and the A$AP Mob performing “Pretty Flocko”, “Big Spenders” (w/ Theophilus London), and the fan favorite “Peso.”

Photo: Tumblr

