Tony Yayo – “100 Bottles” [LISTEN]

Tony Yayo definitely wanted everyone to enjoy themselves that night. “100 Bottles” has Tony Yayo boasting about having the ability to buy out the bar. With Jahlil Beats behind the boards, this is bound to find its way into the club.

Photo: Wireimage