Exclusive: Diggy Breaks Down His Debut Album, Unexpected Arrival

Daniel “Diggy” Simmons is the latest of a lengthy list of child stars who have grown up in the public eye. Ever since he was the brace faced kid on Run’s House, he matured in front of the entire world as we watched his steps. A few short years later, Diggy is a 16-year-old teenage sensation who holds his age bracket in the palm of his hands with his legion of Jetsetters following his every move. Six years later, Rev Run’s fourth child is getting ready to drop his debut album, Unexpected Arrival, on Atlantic Records and he sat down with Hip Hop Wired to break down the essential tracks of his album. Hit the jump to begin the story.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Lil Wayne’s Mansion Cited For High Grass, Not What You Think [PHOTOS]

• Finally Famous : 10 Rappers With Pasts They Wish We Would Forget About

• Shiny Suits: 10 Of The Oddest Lawsuits In Hip-Hop History

• Backstage At SOB’s 30th Anniversary Show With Kanye West, 2 Chainz, Victor Cruz & More [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of “This Time Of Night (Tip Drill 2)” With Nelly And T.I. [PHOTOS]

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To BET Uncut

• Nicki Minaj Shows Her Curves On The Set Of “Starships” [PHOTOS]

• Bangin’ Candy: Tyga’s Girlfriend Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]

• Get Off The Boo Boo: 7 Things Rappers Make Look Cool (That Really Are Not)

• 10 Rappers To Help Rihanna Get Over Chris Brown

—

Photos: Diggysworld.com/Kellyann Petry

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »