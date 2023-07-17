Jadakiss Reveals AntisemYE aka Kanye West Is Not That “Awesome” Anymore

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The current version of Kanye West sucks, and finally, one of his Hip-Hop brethren, Jadakiss, is admitting that.

Hip-Hop has a Kanye West problem. No matter what headassery he does, rappers still run to whatever janky makeshift studio setup he builds to add their contributions to one of his latest overhyped bodies of work.

Spotted on HipHopDX, Jadakiss spoke on the once universally beloved Chicago rapper’s evolution into the antisemitic jerk he is now, and The LOX member says he is no long as “awesome” as he used to be.

In a recent episode of The Adam Friedland Show, the “Knock Yourself Out” crafter was asked if he was familiar with The Throne’s hit song “N*ggas In Paris” or, as Friedland cleverly named it, “Brothers In Paris” because he is not allowed to use the N-word in any of its forms with Kiss responding “it was a good song.”

When Friedland asked Jada how Ye is doing these days, the Yonkers, New York native said he has dealt with different versions of West over the years, with the current version of Yeezy being his least favorite.

“I’ve met like five or six different Kanye’s,” Kiss told Friedland. “The first four was awesome. The last two was a little bit…”

Even though Kiss is not a huge fan of antisemYE, he still feels there is room for redemption for West.

Per HipHopDX:

While many companies and individuals cut ties with him during that time, Kiss told TMZ that he has faith there’s a Yeezy comeback later in the storyline.

“Everybody need to pray for Kanye and let the Lord work it out. He’ll be alright,” he offered. “I’m always for the artists. Some say and do dumb stuff, but I’m always for the artist.”

When asked about whether he believed Ye could redeem himself, Jada replied: “Definitely. They build you up to kick you back down to build you up again.”

Kiss reiterated that he feels West needs to apologize to the people he continually offended with his ridiculous statements.

You can watch the entire episode of The Adam Friedland Show featuring Jadakiss below.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez