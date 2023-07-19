Quavo & Future “Turn Your Clic Up,” King Von “Don’t Miss” & More | Daily Visuals 7.18.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After the tragic killing of his nephew and partner-in-rhyme, Takeoff, Quavo understandably fell back from the rap game for a minute. But lately Q has been making himself more visible and today links up with a fellow ATLien for his latest drop.

Collaborating with Future for his latest clip, “Turn Your Clic Up,” Quavo returns to the strip club with the Toxic King to blow off some steam and make it rain on the talent as they let the blue dollar bills fall from their diamond encrusted fingers. Those Benjamins must’ve been hella cold, b.

Back in Chiraq, the memory of King Von continues to live on and in his posthumous clip to “Don’t Miss,” we once again see the rapper while he was alive and well, spitting his bars in a church while everyone in attendance took in the sermon. Rest In Power, King.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Smif-N-Wessun, EST Gee and more.

QUAVO & FUTURE – “TURN YOUR CLIC UP”

KING VON – “DON’T MISS”

SMIF-N-WESSUN – “BKLYN”

EST GEE – “WORLD IS YOURS”

BLUE FLAG 1900 – “CAN’T F*CK WITH ME”

PATORANKING FT. POPCAAN – “TONIGHT”

22ND JIM & LARRY JUNE – “SAY LUV”

YUNG BLEU – “BAD LIL VIBE”