E-40 Ft. 2 Chainz x Juicy J – “They Point” [VIDEO]

E-40 recruits two of the hottest southern artist at the moment, Juicy J & 2 Chainz, for a fun club track. While cruising in a Mercedes G wagon, E-40 let’s us know that he’s always the center of attention. Juicy J added a nice touch to the record but , as always, 2 Chainz had the show stealing verse. There’s a lot going on in the video, might take a couple views to point everything out. Check it out after the jump.

Photo: Warner Bros.