CLOSE
HomeNews

E-40 Ft. 2 Chainz x Juicy J – “They Point” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

E-40 recruits two of the hottest southern artist at the moment, Juicy J & 2 Chainz, for a fun club track. While cruising in a Mercedes G wagon, E-40 let’s us know that he’s always the center of attention. Juicy J added a nice touch to the record but , as always, 2 Chainz had the show stealing verse. There’s a lot going on in the video, might take a couple views to point everything out. Check it out after the jump.

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To Radio Rants

Nike Air Yeezy 2 Wolf Grey/Pure Platinum Detailed Pics [PHOTOS]

Behind The Scenes Of Drake’s Club Paradise Tour [PHOTOS]

Get Off The Boo Boo, Too: 5 More Things Rapper Make Look Cool (That Really Are Not)

Lil Wayne’s Mansion Cited For High Grass, Not What You Think [PHOTOS]

Finally Famous : 10 Rappers With Pasts They Wish We Would Forget About

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To BET Uncut

Bangin’ Candy: Tyga’s Girlfriend Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]

Get Off The Boo Boo: 7 Things Rappers Make Look Cool (That Really Are Not)

Photo: Warner Bros.

2 chainz , e-40 , hip-hop , juicy j , music , rap

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close