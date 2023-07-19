Wiz Khalifa Admits To Being “Shroomed Out” When He Threw 1st Pitch At Pittsburgh Pirates Game

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Everyone knows that Wiz Khalifa’s love affair with Mary Jane has been well documented ever since he came into the rap game, but it seems like he may be indulging in another kind of high as the man admitted to being under the influence… while throwing a pitch at a professional baseball game!

On Monday (July 17), Wiz Khalifa threw the first pitch out at the Pirates game in his hometown of Pittsburgh and afterwards took to Twitter to reveal that he was actually on shrooms when he took the mound. Well, at least it wasn’t a performance enhancing drug? Interestingly enough, he announced his intentions beforehand tweeting, “Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game.”

Get “stoned af” he did but while most of us assumed he’d burn some Khalifa Kush before the ceremonial first pitch, he later tweeted he was actually on some magic mushrooms tweeting, “shroomed out throwin’ a baseball is crazy.”

Luckily, no one was in the batter’s box because that man would’ve gotten plunked. Just look at how Wiz Khalifa missed the plate and actually threw some would be chin music into the batter’s box when it came time to throw some heat.

Benches would’ve cleared had this been an in-game pitch.

Still, it’s pretty cool to see Khalifa take the mound while high out his mind and not even hiding it. Peep a “shroomed out” Wiz Khalifa waving to his adoring fans.

Unfortunately for the team, the Pirates went on to get blown out by the Cleveland Guardians by a healthy score of 11-0. In hindsight, his pitch was probably a preview of what was to come for the rest of the game. They should’ve just let him close it out, f- it.

At least Wiz was able to kick it with the team before taking that horrible loss.