Wiz Khalifa ft. Young Deji “Pounds & Shrooms,” Onyx ft. Posseeshot “What We Doin” & More | Daily Visuals 7.19.23

Earlier this week Wiz Khalifa revealed that he threw the first pitch at a Pittsburgh Pirates game while under the influence of some magic mushrooms. Now the “Black & Yellow” rapper is dedicating a song to his favorite new mental enhancement while showing love to his previous drug of choice.

In his latest black-and-white visuals to the Young Deji assisted “Pounds & Shrooms,” Wiz holes up in the studio with the aforementioned guest feature along with a gang of thick young women who make it bounce to the beat while partaking in some Mary Jane and edible shrooms that’s sure to keep that party going for longer than they might’ve anticipated. Weed, shrooms and bottles? Yeah, that’s going to be one long studio session.

Back in Queens, Onyx bring decades worth of griminess into 2023 and for their clip to “What We Doin,” Fredro Starr and Sticky Fingaz link up with Posseshot to blaze up a storm and strengthen America’s relationship with Australia. We support this.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Big Boogie, OhGeesy, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA FT. YOUNG DEJI – “POUNDS & SHROOMS”

ONYX FT. POSSESHOT – “WHAT WE DOIN”

BIG BOOGIE – “MINE”

OHGEESY – “NOT A SOUND”

SDOT GO, JAY5IVE & JAY HOUND – “DONE WIT IT”

DDG – “HANDS ON ME”

J.I. – “THANG FOR YOU REMIX”

ROOGA – “PUT IT ON DA FLOOR GMIX”