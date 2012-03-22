CLOSE
Behind The Scenes Of Drake’s Club Paradise Tour [VIDEO]

Drake and his cohorts at October’s Very Own just released some of their self-produced behind the scenes video of the first leg of the Club Paradise tour. The second leg of the tour which will include 2 Chainz, Meek Mill, French Montana, Waka Flocka and J. Cole kicks off May 7th in Concord, CA.

October’s Very Own for Club Paradise Tour from OctobersVeryOwn on Vimeo.

