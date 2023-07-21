Lupe Fiasco “Outside,” Lil Dann & Lil Baby “Family Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 7.20.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a pretty interesting summer for Lupe Fiasco who’s been on his All Proceeds Go To My Chain campaign trail. And while he’s out here collecting bags to cop a new cable, he’s taken some time to drop off some new work to get them proceeds rolling in.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Outside,” the Chicago MC takes to the streets of the Windy City with an iced out Jesus piece and creeps through the night in a spiffy Lambo to flex on anyone who thinks the man only rolls on skateboards like it was still 2006. He ain’t backpackin’ it like that no more, b.

Elsewhere, Lil Dann and Lil Baby know a thing or two about flexing, too. In their clip to “Family Freestyle,” the two rappers hit the block with stacks of cash and a few ATV cycles to roll around the hood looking like they Ruff Rydin’ for the heck of it. They have quite the lil family.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Diamond D featuring Posdnuos, Denzel Curry and more.

LUPE FIASCO – “OUTSIDE”

LIL DANN & LIL BABY – “FAMILY FREESTYLE”

DIAMOND D FT. POSDNUOS – “FLYING HIGH”

DENZEL CURRY – “BLOOD ON MY NIKES”

BIGWALKDOG – “ON THEY NECK”

CHILL WILL – “JEFE”

AGASAKI LO – “MOSTLY 85ERS”

SETT – “TEAMO”