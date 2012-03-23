Busta Rhymes ft. Twista – “Can You Keep Up?” [LISTEN]

Two men enter and one man leave in this machine gun flow battle fight to the death between Twista and Busta Rhymes. Can we keep up? Honestly, no we can’t. Where is OG Ron C when you need him to slow this down? Take a listen to “Can You Keep Up” down bottom.

