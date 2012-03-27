Dame Dash’s Lawyer Says Curren$y’s Lawsuit Is Frivolous

Dame Dash has issued a statement, via his lawyer, regarding the lawsuit brought against him by Curren$y. As previously reported, Spitta is suing Dash for $1.5 million after alleging tat the former Roc-a-Fella executive released Muscle Car Chronicles without proper permission. Not so, says Dash’s attorney, Joshua E. Seidman, who has countered with a statement saying the kush loving rapper’s lawsuit is “potentially frivolous.”

“My client’s initial reaction to the lawsuit was that of surprise, particularly in light of Curren$y’s numerous statements that the ‘Muscle Car Chronicles’ would be released by BluRoc.

On March 15, 2012, the plaintiffs appeared in Federal Court to argue for a preliminary injunction seeking to enjoin my client from the continued distribution of the ‘Muscle Car Chronicles’.

The plaintiffs’ application was denied in open Court by Federal Judge Andrew Carter and the album was permitted to remain available through iTunes and other retailers. While the situation remains ongoing, we are hopeful that an amicable resolution can be reached.

My client wishes Curren$y the best in all of his future career endeavors. However, he has expressed a deep concern with respect to the manner in which the artist’s attorney and manager have conducted themselves. He sincerely hopes that Curren$y is not being misled or pressured into making unwise decisions, such as the filing of what appears to be a potentially frivolous litigation.”