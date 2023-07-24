Florida A&M Suspends Football Program Due To Rap Video

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Florida A&M’s storied football program is suspended indefinitely after the release of an unauthorized rap video filmed in their locker room.

On Friday (July 21st), head coach Willie Simmons released a statement through Twitter announcing that “all football-related activities” at the Tallahassee, Florida school would be suspended after rapper Real Boston Richey released the video for his song “Send A Blitz” on YouTube. The video was shot inside the Rattlers’ locker room at Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse without authorization. Simmons said that the video “contained graphic language that is not consistent with Florida A&M’s core values, principles, and beliefs.” The university is currently investigating.

“It is a privilege to wear the Orange and Green and as a football program, our young men have failed to live up to the standards set before us,” Simmons wrote. “They will all learn from this mishap and we will continue to work hard every day to become the best version of ourselves and continue to make Rattler Nation Proud.” He also wrote that the video involved the usage of “licensed apparel” which could be a violation of the branding and licensing agreements that the university has.

Real Boston Richey, also known as Jalen Foster, hails from Tallahassee. He performed at the team’s homecoming game last season. In the video, he’s seen sporting a Florida A&M polo shirt and wearing the team helmet. Several Rattlers players also appear in the background of the video. On Apple Music, the artwork for the song also bears the orange and green colors of the Rattlers with football diagrams. There is no discernible information showing when the video was recorded. Real Boston Richey is signed to Future’s Freebandz music label.

The decision comes just four days before the Southwestern Athletic Conference holds its media day in Birmingham, Alabama on Tuesday (July 25th) and 12 days before players are to report for training camp for the fall on August 12th. FAMU is set to open the upcoming season against Jackson State University on Sept. 3rd in the Orange Blossom Classic at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Simmons, who’s coached Florida A&M since 2018, is looking for his fourth straight season winning more than nine games with the team.