Jay Rock, Anderson .Paak & Latto “Too Fast (Pull Over),” Dave East “Still Here” & More | Daily Visuals 7.24.23

It’s been a few years since TDE’s Jay Rock dropped his last LP, Redemption, and while we patiently await his next project which he says is on the way, the Jay is giving his day-ones’s a little something to rock to until that time comes.
Linking up with Anderson .Paak and Latto for the visuals to “Too Fast (Pull Over),” Jay Rock and company roll up to an exclusive resort where the palm trees stand tall and the pool side features bikini-clad women twerking like there’s money to be had. When did Mercedes begin to add stripping poles to their trucks?!
Back in the Big Apple, Dave East pulls out an exotic truck of his own and in his clip for “Still Here,” the Harlem representative rolls through the streets of NY in his Maybach truck before linking up with his peoples for a smoke break and some bottle service.
Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Mac Young featuring That Mexican OT, Ann Marie, and more.
JAY ROCK, ANDERSON .PAAK & LATTO – “TOO FAST”
DAVE EAST – “STILL HERE”
MAC YOUNG FT. THAT MEXICAN OT – “FULLY AUTOMATIC”
ANN MARIE – “STAND ON THAT”
FRIDAYY – “WHEN IT COMES TO YOU”
BYRON MESSIA & BURNA BOY – “TALIBANS II”
BIG CRUZ – “GET LIT”
K CARBON – “BIG FLEX”
