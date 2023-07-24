He Should Have Known Better: Monica Jumps Into The Crowd & Turns Into Goonica To Confront Man Punching A Woman During Her Performance

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

If you put your hands on a woman during a Monica performance, be prepared to face Goonica.

A man at a Detroit concert came face-to-face with Monica’s alter-ego, Goonica, when she spotted him putting his hands on a woman during her performance.

The “So Gone” singer stopped her performance to basically tell the man to his face that he should have known better, later telling the crowd she was about to knock the man out with her microphone.

A breakdown of the incident per the Huff Post reads:

Video from Saturday night’s Riverfront Music Festival showed the “Boy Is Mine” singer jumping off the stage to confront the male attacker.

Fans cheered in approval while security guards followed Monica into the crowd.

“You don’t hit no fuckin’ lady like that,” she warned before the man was ejected from the festival.

After the incident, Monica got back on stage and apologized to fans for losing her composure. “That shit triggered me,” she said. “I seen him punch that lady in the face, I lost my fuckin’ temper. I apologize ya’ll. I apologize from the bottom of my heart.” Still a bit heated, the ’90s hitmaker admitted, “I was gonna knock [his] ass out with this fuckin’ mic.”

The Moment Was Triggering For Monica

Monica was not done talking about the situation hopping the Shade Room’s comment section to explain further what happened, apologizing again for her actions revealing that the incident felt close to home for her because her mother is a domestic abuse victim.

“I apologized there, and I’m apologizing here for my actions, but no one would take action!” Monica wrote. “I was so triggered, I watched, and she didn’t appear to even know him!”

“It appeared to be about space during a packed concert!” she continued. “He punched her with all his strength! My intentions were to prevent her from being hit again and she wasn’t! I asked for help, it fell on deaf ears! It was like seeing my mother or an aunt be assaulted!! This woman was 50+ I pray she’s ok!”

Riverfront Music Festival Vows To Hold The Attacker Accountable

In a statement from the Riverfront Music Festival issued to CBS News, spokesperson Andrus Macdonald showered the legendary R&B singer with praise for how she came to the woman’s aid while vowing to hold the attacker accountable. “We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Monica for her courage and decisive intervention during an unfortunate incident at our Festival,” Macdonald said. “Her actions demonstrated a commitment to the safety and respect of her fans, reinforcing our belief that she is not just an extraordinary talent, but an extraordinary individual as well.” “Truly saddened that an event meant to bring joy and unity to our community was marred by an act of violence” and are currently working with law enforcement to hold the attacker accountable,” he continued. Shoutout to Monica for stepping up. — Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty