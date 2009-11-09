Self Help Book Featuring Kanye West Hits Stores Tommorow

Kanye West may seem like the last person to dish out advice but after taking into account his multi-platinum records and penchant for music, you may just want to reconsider. Ye’s added his thoughts to the best selling “Chicken Soup For The Soul” series.

The latest installment, “Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Story Behind The Song” features him and other artists offering their thoughts on their inspiration, their background, and influences on their music.

For Kanye in particular, he reveals what he was feeling when he wrote “Welcome To Heartbreak” off his 808’s and Heartbreaks album.

According to Ye he was inspired to write about his loneliness after having a conversation with MTV producer, Dave Sirulnik. He wrote about the encounter saying,

“One day we were shooting in a hotel and I was talking to Dave Sirulnick, a producer from MTV, discussing ideas for a performance of mine. He had a small photo album of him and his wife and kids on the beach and doing different things together. It struck me that I really want to be married and have a family, but that hasn’t worked out for me.”

That discussion inspired this line:

“My friend showed me pictures of his kids/ And all I could show him was pictures of my cribs.”

In Ye’s section of the book, he describes how the infamous break up with his fiancée, Alexis Phifer and the death of his mother impacted him causing him to channel his energy into the finished product.

“Chicken Soup For The Soul: The Story Behind The Song” will be available in stores tomorrow and also features John Legend, Melissa Ethridge and Christian Aguilera.