Woman Who Threw Her Size 36G Bra At Drake Gets Offered ‘Playboy’ Deal

We all know that everyone loves Drake. But one fan’s love in particular went viral after she went old school with it and threw her bra to the singer during one of his shows at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York just last week.
According to TMZ, 21-year-old Veronica Correia became the talk of the town after she blessed the King of The North with a parting gift and threw her size 36G bra on stage to which Drake jokingly told the crowd, “Locate this woman immediately.” Numbers don’t lie, right?
Locate the woman they did and now she’s getting offers to put her God given assets on display for the world to see, and she just might do it.
TMZ reports:
-
Sukihana Let The Floodgates Go In OnlyFans Vid Leak, Twitter Is Pissed Off
-
Adam22 Trends After Lena The Plug Says Pipe Work With Black Adult Film Star Was "Fun"
-
Das Racist: The 15 Most Racist Songs of All Time
-
Meat Magician Jason Luv Is In A Swordfight With Adam22
-
Dwight Howard Sued For Assault & Battery By Man He Allegedly Met on Instagram, Twitter Reacting
-
MAGA Nuts Are Mad About Jason Aldean Video Ban, Drags Garth Brooks Into The Beef
-
15 Music Stars Who Had Disturbing Relationships With Their Entourages [Photos]
-
Moriah Mills Accuses Zion Williamson Of Domestic Abuse, Twitter Reacts