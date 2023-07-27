Eminem Posts Pic With Dr. Dre & New Signee Ez Mil

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ez Mil is the latest artist signed to Aftermath and Shady Records after a joint deal between Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Interscope went through. Ez Mil, a rapper out of Las Vegas, appeared in a photo with the aforementioned legends as seen on social media.

Ez Mil, who turns 25 today (July 25), has been at his craft for some years after being born in the Philippines before relocating to his new home of Las Vegas, Nev. In the image that Eminem shared on Instagram, the Detroit superstar and his Compton mentor Dr. Dre flank the young rapper, who stands crouched in front of the pair.

This isn’t the first time Mil has been signed to a major, this after releasing music under the Virgin Music/MCA Music imprint. Mil also received a placement on NBA 2K23’s soundtrack with the track “Panalo” which was released in 2020 but went eventually viral due in part to Mil rapping in Filipino/Tagalog, English, and Ilocano. The song also caused controversy for Mil after inaccurately depicting the beheading of Lapu-Lapu, a famed leader and historical figure in the Philippines.

Eminem also shared a tweet sharing Mil’s “Up Down” video, adding in the caption, “This is why we signed him.” Mil is also prepping a deluxe release of his 2022 album, DU4LI7Y, via his former label.

More from the Shady Records website:

The singer-songwriter-producer-rapper also reveals the release date DU4LI7Y: REDUX (Virgin Music), the forthcoming deluxe edition of his 2022 LP. The project, which is set to drop on August 11, includes “Realest”, an intense new single featuring Eminem, who first heard Ez Mil’s music online and brought him to Dr. Dre, resulting in the co-sign.

Check out the video for “Up Down” below. Congrats to Ez Mil.

—

Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Getty