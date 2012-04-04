L.E.P. Bogus Boys ft. Rick Ross – “Kush & Leather (Remix)” [LISTEN]

L.E.P. Bogus Boys are easily one of the best independent acts out right now and show no signs of slowing down. “Kush & Leather” sounds tailor made for Rick Ross and he delivers with a great verse. Check it out after the jump.

Photo: Infared Music