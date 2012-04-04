CLOSE
HomeNews

L.E.P. Bogus Boys ft. Rick Ross – “Kush & Leather (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

L.E.P. Bogus Boys are easily one of the best independent acts out right now and  show no signs of slowing down. “Kush & Leather” sounds tailor made for Rick Ross and he delivers with a great verse. Check it out after the jump.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded (CD Booklet) [PHOTOS]

Every Jay-Z Magazine Cover, Ever* [PHOTOS]

Converse x Jordan Brand – Limited Edition Commemorative Pack [PHOTOS]

President Barack Obama’s Custom New Balance 990s [PHOTOS]

Track Star Perri Shakes-Drayton Models Nike Women’s Summer 2012 Collection [PHOTOS]

The 10 Most Abused Freestyle Beats Of The Last Ten Years

It Was All Good: 10 Artists That Were Buzzing Last Year, Not So Much Now

Stop The Madness: 10 Tragic Killings Eerily Similar To Trayvon Martin’s

Photo: Infared Music

hip-hop , LEP Bogus Boys , music , rap

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close