50 Cent To Co-Star Alongside Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger For “The Tomb”

As reported by Variety, it has been reported that 50 Cent will be starring opposite of Arnold and Stallone for the movie “The Tomb“, about a man jailed behind the prison he designed. No word yet on what role 50 will have.

Fif has been trying to crack the movie scene but without any luck, after landing some decent roles with big names like Robert DeNiro, Bruce Willis, Nicholas Cage and Al Pacino. Although, The movies themselves haven’t exactly panned out, Curtis is hoping that a film starring two of the biggest names in action film history (Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone) can create some momentum for the rapper.

Look for 50 Cent’s 5th and final album (and reportedly final album under Interscope) this Summer.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• The 10 Most Expensive Music Videos In Hip-Hop History

• Buck Dancing For Fowl: 10 Stereotype Enforcing Fried Chicken Commercials

• NFL Stars Unveil New Nike Elite 51 Uniforms [PHOTOS]

• Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded (CD Booklet) [PHOTOS]

• Every Jay-Z Magazine Cover, Ever* [PHOTOS]

• Converse x Jordan Brand – Limited Edition Commemorative Pack [PHOTOS]

• Track Star Perri Shakes-Drayton Models Nike Women’s Summer 2012 Collection [PHOTOS]

• The 10 Most Abused Freestyle Beats Of The Last Ten Years