The Game – California Republic Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

After a few days of letting go of some preview tracks, The Game releases California Republic in its entirety. Chock full of features ranging from Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Lupe Fiasco and much much more; Chuck Taylor almost makes you feel guilty for downloading this for free. Check out the full tracklist and download the mixtape hosted by DJ Skee after the jump.

Download: The Game – California Republic

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• The 10 Most Expensive Music Videos In Hip-Hop History

• Buck Dancing For Fowl: 10 Stereotype Enforcing Fried Chicken Commercials

• NFL Stars Unveil New Nike Elite 51 Uniforms [PHOTOS]

• Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded (CD Booklet) [PHOTOS]

• Every Jay-Z Magazine Cover, Ever* [PHOTOS]

• Converse x Jordan Brand – Limited Edition Commemorative Pack [PHOTOS]

• Track Star Perri Shakes-Drayton Models Nike Women’s Summer 2012 Collection [PHOTOS]

• The 10 Most Abused Freestyle Beats Of The Last Ten Years

Photo: Interscope