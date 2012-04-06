CLOSE
HomeNews

Hit-Boy Speaks On The Making of Kanye’s “Theraflu” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment
After Kanye West shut down the internet with “Theraflu,” MTV talked with the song’s producer, Hit-Boy, to talk about how the song came together. According to G.O.O.D.’s in-house producer, the beat was originally intended for DJ Khaled. Yeah, about that…let’s just be happy that Yeezy hijacked the beat. This marks the first time Yeezy and Hit-Boy have been on a record together since “Niggas In Paris.”

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

The 10 Most Expensive Music Videos In Hip-Hop History

Buck Dancing For Fowl: 10 Stereotype Enforcing Fried Chicken Commercials

NFL Stars Unveil New Nike Elite 51 Uniforms [PHOTOS]

Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded (CD Booklet) [PHOTOS]

Every Jay-Z Magazine Cover, Ever* [PHOTOS]

Converse x Jordan Brand – Limited Edition Commemorative Pack [PHOTOS]

Track Star Perri Shakes-Drayton Models Nike Women’s Summer 2012 Collection [PHOTOS]

The 10 Most Abused Freestyle Beats Of The Last Ten Years

Photo: XXL

DJ Khaled , good music , hit-boy , Kanye West , theraflu

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close