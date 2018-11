Hit-Boy Speaks On The Making of Kanye’s “Theraflu” [VIDEO]

Aftershut down the internet with “Theraflu,” MTV talked with the song’s producer,, to talk about how the song came together. According to G.O.O.D .’s in-house producer, the beat was originally intended for. Yeah, about that…let’s just be happy that Yeezy hijacked the beat. This marks the first time Yeezy and Hit-Boy have been on a record together since “Niggas In Paris.”