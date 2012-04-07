Drake ft. Lil Wayne – “HYFR” [VIDEO]

Leave it to Drake to drop not one, but two videos in one night. After just premiering “Take Care’s” visual a couple of hours ago, here is the video for “HYFR.” While “Take Care’s” video had an artsy vibe, “HYFR” kicks off with footage of Drizzy as a kid—sporting a mean Jew-fro—and a note that mentions that on October 24, 20011 “Aubrey ‘Drake’ Graham chose to get re-bar mitzvah’d as a re-commitment to the Jewish religion.”

The video is supposed to be this alleged “re-barmitvah.” All good, but seeing Baby and DJ Khaled listening intently while seated in a synagogue is inadvertent comedy. Can any of our Jewish readers (happy Passover, by the way) confirm whether or not the images seen in this video are, umm, kosher? Also, how do you say YOLO in Hebrew? Watch the Lil X directed clip for “HYFR” below.

Photo: Vimeo