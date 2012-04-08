Curren$y ft. Wale – “What It Look Like” [VIDEO]

Curren$y Spitta drops the video for “What It Look Like,” featuring Wale, the leading single from his The Stoned Immaculate album that’s set to drop June 5th. It looks like Curren$y and Wale performing with a full band, and violin players, in an airport hangar, actually.

The Jet Life has its privileges. Watch the G. Visuals directed video for “What It Look Like” below.

Photo: Curren$y