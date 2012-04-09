Lil Wayne’s Skateboarding Crew Accused Of Attacking Photographer [VIDEO]

Don’t take too many photos of Lil Wayne skateboarding without permission, or you just might catch the fade. TMZ reports that a photographer alleges that last week in Miami, Weezy’s entourage surrounded him, made him delete photos he had taken of the crew skateboarding, and pushed him to the ground.

Lil Tunechi and company were skateboarding near a church in Miami–near a “No Skateboarding” sign–when the photographer started snapping pics. Apparently, the YMCMB head honcho and his buddies packed it up after it started raining but was none too happy when the photographer kept taking pictures (see the video below). The photographer also claims that someone in Weezy’s crew attacked his bicycle, with a skateboard. Said photographer went straight to the Miami PD to file a report after he made his getaway. Watch video of part of the alleged incident below and photos of Weezy’s getting his roll on in the gallery.

—

Photos: TMZ, Ronald Martinz/Getty Images

