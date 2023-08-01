Cops Swoop Down On Nicki Minaj’s Home After Prank 911 Call

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj has fallen victim to swatting once again. Cops rushed to her home after a call was made to 911 saying someone was shot at her residence.

As spotted on TMZ Queens, New York native was the latest target of celebrity harassment. Last week an unidentified individual placed a phony phone call to local police claiming someone had been shot at her mansion. The authorities quickly rushed over to the Maraj-Petty household only to find out they were tricked by someone with a terrible sense of humor. The cops pulled up with sirens and lights the San Fernando property.

The celebrity gossip outlet says the “Chun Li” rapper was not pleased one bit at the fact that the force showed up ready for action on a Saturday afternoon. But unfortunately this is not the first time she has been on the receiving end of phony phone call to 911. Back in June cops were dispatched to her home after some called in claiming a child was being abused and that the house was on flames.

According to Dictionary.com swatting is defined as “the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.” Within the last couple years several celebrities have felt been targeted with swatting including Paris Hilton, Rihanna, and Justin Timberlake.

Nicki Minaj has yet to comment on the matter.